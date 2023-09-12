Knife River (NYSE:KNF) and Select Sands (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) Financial Contrast

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) and Select Sands (OTCMKTS:SLSDF – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Knife River and Select Sands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Knife River N/A N/A N/A Select Sands -12.24% -38.16% -11.39%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Knife River and Select Sands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Knife River 0 0 2 0 3.00 Select Sands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Knife River currently has a consensus target price of $61.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.70%. Given Knife River’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Knife River is more favorable than Select Sands.

This table compares Knife River and Select Sands’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Knife River $2.53 billion 1.18 $116.22 million N/A N/A Select Sands $22.30 million 0.08 -$870,000.00 ($0.03) -0.67

Knife River has higher revenue and earnings than Select Sands.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.1% of Knife River shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Knife River beats Select Sands on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Knife River

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. It mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading. It serves various projects related to highways, airports, and other public infrastructure. The company was founded in 1917 and is based in Bismarck, North Dakota.

About Select Sands

Select Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in quarrying and producing silica sand. The company holds interest in the Sandtown project located in northeast Arkansas, the United States. It sells its products to industrial and energy customers. The company was formerly known as La Ronge Gold Corp. and changed its name to Select Sands Corp. in November 2014. Select Sands Corp. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

