Knife River (NYSE:KNF) Hits New 1-Year High at $53.26

Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.26 and last traded at $52.22, with a volume of 45343 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.70.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KNF shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Knife River in a report on Monday, August 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Knife River from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.99.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $785.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Knife River Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNF. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Knife River in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Knife River in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Knife River in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Knife River in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Knife River in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. It mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

