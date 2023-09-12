KOK Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.56 Million (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. In the last seven days, KOK has traded up 29% against the U.S. dollar. One KOK token can now be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. KOK has a total market cap of $3.56 million and approximately $740,463.10 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00006709 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00020264 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00016101 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00014651 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,153.92 or 0.99950400 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000068 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00700151 USD and is down -5.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $697,969.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.