Kokoswap (KOKO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $80.91 Million

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. Kokoswap has a total market cap of $80.91 million and $9,504.75 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kokoswap token can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00001197 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kokoswap has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Kokoswap

Kokoswap’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. The official website for Kokoswap is kokoswap.org. Kokoswap’s official message board is kokoswap.medium.com. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kokoswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

