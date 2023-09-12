Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PHG. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Koninklijke Philips from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Koninklijke Philips to €19.00 ($20.43) in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.06.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance

NYSE:PHG opened at $21.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.63 and its 200 day moving average is $19.91. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $23.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 10.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koninklijke Philips

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 12.6% during the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 36,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 14.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 88,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 10,885 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter valued at about $411,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 11.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 875,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,990,000 after purchasing an additional 88,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 4.4% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 16,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

