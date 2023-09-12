Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Shares Sold by Greenlight Capital Inc.

Greenlight Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,498,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507,715 shares during the quarter. Kyndryl accounts for 6.8% of Greenlight Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Greenlight Capital Inc. owned about 3.74% of Kyndryl worth $125,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kyndryl by 6.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,696,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,860 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kyndryl by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,909,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123,293 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 18,446,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686,862 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 3,628.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,387,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,048,000 after purchasing an additional 16,920,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,132,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,063 shares in the last quarter. 64.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kyndryl from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Kyndryl from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Kyndryl Trading Down 0.1 %

Kyndryl stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.76. The stock had a trading volume of 61,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,279. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $17.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.12.

Kyndryl Profile

(Free Report)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.