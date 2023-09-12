Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by Summit Street Capital Management LLC

Summit Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 33.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the quarter. Lam Research comprises approximately 2.8% of Summit Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Summit Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 117,180.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,795,180,000 after buying an additional 32,794,236 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 0.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,681,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,481,843,000 after purchasing an additional 32,108 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Lam Research by 15.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,918,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,077,049,000 after purchasing an additional 528,586 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 1,018.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,507,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,985 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 2.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,694,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,428,568,000 after purchasing an additional 52,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX traded down $10.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $653.37. 396,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,651. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.49. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $726.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $665.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $588.50.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 26.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total value of $567,002.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,356,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total transaction of $567,002.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,356,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total transaction of $1,336,898.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,265,838.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,926,580. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.79.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LRCX

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.