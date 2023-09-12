Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.50 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lantronix in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Lantronix from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.80.

Get Lantronix alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lantronix

Lantronix Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of Lantronix stock opened at $5.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Lantronix has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $6.05. The stock has a market cap of $194.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 2.06.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $34.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lantronix will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lantronix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lantronix by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,173,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 3.6% during the first quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 1,004,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 34,700 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in Lantronix in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,210,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Lantronix by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 850,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lantronix by 20.5% in the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 833,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 141,927 shares during the last quarter. 37.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantronix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, traffic management, infotainment systems, robotics, edge computing, and remote environment management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.