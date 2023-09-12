Lego Coin (LEGO) Price Down 28.2% Over Last 7 Days

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 12th. One Lego Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lego Coin has traded 28.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lego Coin has a total market capitalization of $9,000.00 billion and approximately $6.56 worth of Lego Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lego Coin Profile

Lego Coin launched on April 20th, 2022. Lego Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lego Coin’s official Twitter account is @legocoinlive and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lego Coin’s official website is www.legocoinlive.com.

Buying and Selling Lego Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “LEGOCOIN ($LEGO) is a social meme token with goals to contribute in social and creativity movement all around the world through your favorite toys: LEGO.TelegramWhitepaper”

