Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS) Shares Sold by First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP

First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) by 35.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 450,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the quarter. Leonardo DRS accounts for about 2.5% of First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.17% of Leonardo DRS worth $5,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS during the first quarter worth about $348,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Leonardo DRS in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,489,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 307.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 64,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 48,500 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 16.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,706,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,139,000 after purchasing an additional 235,334 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Leonardo DRS by 143.9% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,218,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Leonardo DRS Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ DRS traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $17.50. 217,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,761. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.93 and a 200 day moving average of $15.50. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.11 and a twelve month high of $17.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Leonardo DRS ( NASDAQ:DRS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.51 million. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Leonardo DRS from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Leonardo DRS Company Profile

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products, systems, and military support service. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

