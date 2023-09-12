LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
LiqTech International Trading Up 0.3 %
LiqTech International stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. LiqTech International has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.50.
LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 35.38% and a negative net margin of 48.14%. The company had revenue of $4.99 million during the quarter.
Insider Transactions at LiqTech International
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiqTech International
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiqTech International during the first quarter worth about $92,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in LiqTech International by 7.5% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 763,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 53,500 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in LiqTech International by 12.9% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 54,637 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in LiqTech International during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in LiqTech International during the second quarter worth about $196,000. 20.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About LiqTech International
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than LiqTech International
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- An Electrifying New Upgrade for Tesla Leads the Market Higher
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Up Stocks
- Oil Jumps, 2 Plastic Stocks About To Become Value Plays
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- The Top 5 Analysts Calls in September
Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.