LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

LiqTech International Trading Up 0.3 %

LiqTech International stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. LiqTech International has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.50.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 35.38% and a negative net margin of 48.14%. The company had revenue of $4.99 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at LiqTech International

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiqTech International

In other LiqTech International news, CEO Fei Chen purchased 10,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.94 per share, for a total transaction of $42,488.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 231,992 shares in the company, valued at $914,048.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 9.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiqTech International during the first quarter worth about $92,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in LiqTech International by 7.5% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 763,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 53,500 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in LiqTech International by 12.9% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 54,637 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in LiqTech International during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in LiqTech International during the second quarter worth about $196,000. 20.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LiqTech International

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

