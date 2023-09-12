LooksRare Trading 1.6% Lower Over Last Week (LOOKS)

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. One LooksRare token can now be purchased for about $0.0535 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, LooksRare has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. LooksRare has a total market cap of $49.62 million and $2.85 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LooksRare Token Profile

LooksRare was first traded on December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 956,549,440 tokens and its circulating supply is 928,291,490 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. LooksRare’s official website is looksrare.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.

LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.”

LooksRare Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LooksRare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LooksRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

