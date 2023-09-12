LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) is Summit Street Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Summit Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 9,627 shares during the quarter. LyondellBasell Industries makes up about 3.5% of Summit Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Summit Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $6,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after buying an additional 8,596 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth $731,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LYB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.06.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LYB traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.26. The company had a trading volume of 419,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,679. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $102.04. The stock has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.91.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.14. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total transaction of $975,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,865,902.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total transaction of $975,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,865,902.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $48,111.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 765,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,300,861.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

