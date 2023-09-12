LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stock Position Raised by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 38.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 233,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 65,221 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $21,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LYB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.06.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of LYB stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.19. 234,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,999,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.07. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $102.04. The stock has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.98 and its 200-day moving average is $92.91.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.14. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.64%.

Insider Activity

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $48,111.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 765,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,300,861.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $48,111.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 765,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,300,861.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $975,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,865,902.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

