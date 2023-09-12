Magellan Aerospace Co. (MAL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on September 29th

Magellan Aerospace Co. (TSE:MAL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Magellan Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of MAL traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.27. The stock had a trading volume of 501 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,832. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$7.77 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of C$417.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.12, a PEG ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.07. Magellan Aerospace has a 12 month low of C$6.60 and a 12 month high of C$10.00.

Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Magellan Aerospace had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.95%. The company had revenue of C$219.65 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Magellan Aerospace will post 0.7097701 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities increased their target price on Magellan Aerospace from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

About Magellan Aerospace

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engineers and manufactures aeroengine and aerostructure components for aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It offers aero engine products, such as laser welded honeycomb and filament wound tubes, engine frames, frames, compressor components, bypass ducts, hot section components, and aeroengine and helicopter drive shafts, as well as other flight safety critical machined components, including discs, seals, and spacers; and aerostructures comprising landing gear systems, wing ribs, spars and skins, bulkheads and fuselage components, tailcone assemblies, composite wing and fairing structures, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, plug and nozzle, exhaust systems, crown modules, and vane boxes and transition ducts.

