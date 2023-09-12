Magellan Aerospace Co. (TSE:MAL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Magellan Aerospace Co. (TSE:MAL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Magellan Aerospace Trading Up 0.4 %

MAL stock traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.28. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,831. Magellan Aerospace has a 52-week low of C$6.60 and a 52-week high of C$10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$7.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$417.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.12, a P/E/G ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.07.

Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$219.65 million for the quarter. Magellan Aerospace had a negative return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Magellan Aerospace will post 0.7097701 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities upped their target price on Magellan Aerospace from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

About Magellan Aerospace

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engineers and manufactures aeroengine and aerostructure components for aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It offers aero engine products, such as laser welded honeycomb and filament wound tubes, engine frames, frames, compressor components, bypass ducts, hot section components, and aeroengine and helicopter drive shafts, as well as other flight safety critical machined components, including discs, seals, and spacers; and aerostructures comprising landing gear systems, wing ribs, spars and skins, bulkheads and fuselage components, tailcone assemblies, composite wing and fairing structures, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, plug and nozzle, exhaust systems, crown modules, and vane boxes and transition ducts.

