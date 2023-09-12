Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Shares Sold by Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. decreased its holdings in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) by 94.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,789 shares during the quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Magna International were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Magna International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 103,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Magna International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,193,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,507,000 after buying an additional 36,850 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Magna International by 11.0% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,548,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,661,000 after buying an additional 451,684 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Magna International by 121.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 664.3% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MGA traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.75. 256,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,157,031. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Magna International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.58 and a fifty-two week high of $68.92. The firm has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.65.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Free Report ) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.27. Magna International had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Magna International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magna International Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.79%.

MGA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Magna International from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Scotiabank started coverage on Magna International in a report on Thursday, August 24th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Magna International from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised Magna International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Magna International from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.14.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

