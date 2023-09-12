MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (MNSBP) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSBP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

MainStreet Bancshares Trading Up 0.7 %

MNSBP stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.05. 215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,627. MainStreet Bancshares has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $26.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.10.

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

