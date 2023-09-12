MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $40.20

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.20 and last traded at $40.02, with a volume of 179132 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.60.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MMYT. TheStreet upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MakeMyTrip from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MakeMyTrip in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MakeMyTrip currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.56 and a 200-day moving average of $28.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.50 and a beta of 1.19.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.20. MakeMyTrip had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $196.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in MakeMyTrip by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 40,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the second quarter valued at $265,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 2.7% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 97,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 235.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 13,688 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 26.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,591,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,936,000 after buying an additional 328,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

