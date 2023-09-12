Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Up to $10.07

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.07, but opened at $10.51. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $10.71, with a volume of 6,334,446 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MARA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Chardan Capital cut Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 7th. B. Riley increased their target price on Marathon Digital from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised Marathon Digital to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their target price on Marathon Digital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

Marathon Digital Stock Up 4.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 14.91 and a current ratio of 14.91. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 5.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.14.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 15.80% and a negative net margin of 284.21%. The business had revenue of $81.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ashu Swami sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total transaction of $151,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,375.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ashu Swami sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total transaction of $151,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,375.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Said Ouissal sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $164,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,626.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 163.9% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 66,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 41,294 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Sara Bay Financial lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 43,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 491,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 17,545 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 616.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 25,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 21,642 shares during the period. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Stories

