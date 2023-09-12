Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target Raised to $157.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $142.00 to $157.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

MPC has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $153.00.

NYSE MPC opened at $154.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.24. Marathon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $89.40 and a 52-week high of $157.99.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.60 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 21.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 10.89%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $713,662.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,213.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $1,193,956.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,691.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $713,662.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,890,973 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.3% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 15,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.1% in the second quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 2,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.0% in the second quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 2,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.0% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

