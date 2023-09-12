Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI) CEO Purchases $32,340.00 in Stock

Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Free Report) CEO Edmundo Gonzalez bought 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $32,340.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,047 shares in the company, valued at $203,316.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Edmundo Gonzalez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 21st, Edmundo Gonzalez acquired 5,000 shares of Marpai stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.04 per share, with a total value of $10,200.00.

Marpai Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRAI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.77. 12,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,863. Marpai, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marpai

Marpai ( NASDAQ:MRAI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.05 million for the quarter. Marpai had a negative net margin of 95.07% and a negative return on equity of 789.96%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marpai stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI – Free Report) by 63.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 363,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,407 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.79% of Marpai worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marpai Company Profile

Marpai, Inc, a technology-driven healthcare payer, focuses on providing services to the self-insured employer market in the United States and Israel. The company offers ancillary services, such as care management, case management, actuarial services, health savings account administration, bill review and cost containment services.

