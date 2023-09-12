Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Harvest Volatility Management LLC

Harvest Volatility Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,277 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 3,189.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,466,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,540,000 after buying an additional 2,391,534 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $326,980,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 1,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,202,000 after buying an additional 1,972,684 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,346,000 after buying an additional 1,659,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 6,107.8% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,356,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,039,000 after buying an additional 1,334,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $208.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David S. Marriott sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total value of $7,119,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 401,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,752,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider David S. Marriott sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total value of $7,119,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 401,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,752,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total transaction of $749,877.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,072 shares in the company, valued at $710,116.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,723 shares of company stock worth $19,414,000 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $204.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.59. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $135.90 and a one year high of $210.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $198.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 649.26%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.45%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

