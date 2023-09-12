Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Position Lowered by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,290,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,853 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.08% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $1,710,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 471.4% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 94.2% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 592.1% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMC. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $168.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $182.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $584,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,012 shares in the company, valued at $12,281,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total value of $13,006,766.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,279.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $584,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,281,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,082 shares of company stock worth $16,085,453. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMC traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.74. 140,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,589,511. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.11 and a fifty-two week high of $197.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $97.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.02.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were given a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 43.36%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

