Marten Transport, Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the transportation company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Marten Transport has increased its dividend by an average of 44.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Marten Transport has a dividend payout ratio of 18.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Marten Transport to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.2%.

NASDAQ MRTN opened at $20.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.88. Marten Transport has a 52-week low of $17.64 and a 52-week high of $23.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.20.

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $285.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.93 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marten Transport will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MRTN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Marten Transport in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRTN. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 432.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 142,018 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,109,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,700,000 after acquiring an additional 108,373 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 726,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,895,000 after acquiring an additional 42,129 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 872,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,489,000 after acquiring an additional 7,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight.

