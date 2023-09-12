Martin Alciaturi Acquires 100,000 Shares of 29Metals Limited (ASX:29M) Stock

29Metals Limited (ASX:29M – Get Free Report) insider Martin Alciaturi purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.76 ($0.49) per share, with a total value of A$76,000.00 ($49,032.26).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.96, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.04.

29Metals Limited explores, develops, and produces copper focused base and precious metals. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. It holds interest in the Golden Grove property located in Western Australia; the Capricorn Copper property situated in Queensland; and the Redhill project located in southern Chile.

