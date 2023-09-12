Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Holdings Lifted by First Western Trust Bank

First Western Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,315 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 0.5% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 867 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MA stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $416.30. 368,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,665,162. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $417.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $400.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $380.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 6,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.65, for a total transaction of $2,481,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,565,450.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 6,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.65, for a total transaction of $2,481,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at $8,565,450.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 407,267 shares of company stock valued at $161,485,243. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on MA shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mastercard from $442.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.96.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

