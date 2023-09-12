Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Holdings Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,368,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,380 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 0.8% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.73% of Mastercard worth $5,936,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,442,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Mastercard by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after purchasing an additional 63,040 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $12,926,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE MA traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $416.07. 241,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,664,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $400.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $380.26. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $417.78. The firm has a market cap of $392.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,596,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 407,267 shares of company stock worth $161,485,243. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.96.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Mastercard

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.