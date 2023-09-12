MCAN Mortgage Co. (MKP) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from MCAN Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

MCAN Mortgage Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MCAN Mortgage stock opened at C$16.32 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 363.90, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.97. MCAN Mortgage has a 1-year low of C$14.00 and a 1-year high of C$16.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$572.34 million, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.96.

MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter. MCAN Mortgage had a net margin of 63.35% and a return on equity of 15.65%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MCAN Mortgage will post 2.5108359 earnings per share for the current year.

About MCAN Mortgage

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a loan and mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company engages in the real estate lending and investing activities, including residential mortgage, residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as portfolio of real estate investments trusts and private investment activities.

