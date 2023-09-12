McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Holdings Lifted by Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2,333.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,785 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,178 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up approximately 1.9% of Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $24,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 102.0% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total transaction of $1,307,287.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,507,271.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,149 shares of company stock worth $5,257,201 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCD traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $279.60. The stock had a trading volume of 314,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,532,380. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.58 and a 1-year high of $299.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 55.93%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.