McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Holdings Raised by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,640 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after buying an additional 19,217,818 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,341,360,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after buying an additional 2,021,754 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 610.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,573,100 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $414,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,663,063 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $715,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $279.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $288.33 and a 200-day moving average of $285.72. The company has a market capitalization of $203.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.58 and a 52 week high of $299.35.

McDonald's Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 55.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $326.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.33.

Insider Activity at McDonald's

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total transaction of $1,307,287.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,271.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total transaction of $1,307,287.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,271.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,149 shares of company stock valued at $5,257,201 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

