McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,149 shares of company stock valued at $5,257,201. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCD. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.33.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $280.02. 431,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,533,307. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.58 and a 12 month high of $299.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.72. The stock has a market cap of $204.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

