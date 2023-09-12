MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the utilities provider on Sunday, October 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th.

MDU Resources Group has increased its dividend by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years. MDU Resources Group has a payout ratio of 36.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MDU Resources Group to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.0%.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

MDU Resources Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MDU traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,600. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.18. MDU Resources Group has a 1-year low of $18.47 and a 1-year high of $22.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that MDU Resources Group will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MDU. Bank of America upgraded MDU Resources Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on MDU Resources Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Analysis on MDU Resources Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MDU Resources Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDU. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 21.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 119.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 37,018 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 33.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 131,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 32,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.