Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Family Management Corp

Family Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,647 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 10.3% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 34.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 13,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.67.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT stock traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $80.99. 835,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,677,168. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $92.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.56 and a 200-day moving average of $84.39. The firm has a market cap of $107.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medtronic news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,256.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $477,402.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,377.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,866 shares of company stock worth $1,688,839 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.