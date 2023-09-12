Melcor Developments Ltd. (MRD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on September 29th

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Melcor Developments Stock Performance

Shares of MRD stock opened at C$12.16 on Tuesday. Melcor Developments has a one year low of C$9.76 and a one year high of C$12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.13, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 11.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$375.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.35.

Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.69 EPS for the quarter. Melcor Developments had a net margin of 35.51% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of C$65.25 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Melcor Developments will post 2.3011364 EPS for the current year.

Melcor Developments Company Profile

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, REIT, Investment Property, and Recreational Property segments. It develops, owns, and manages mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

