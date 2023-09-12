Merchants Bancorp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NASDAQ:MBINN)

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.
Merchants Bancorp Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MBINN traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.76. 602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,825. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.92 and a fifty-two week high of $24.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.65.
