Merchants Bancorp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NASDAQ:MBINN)

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MBINN traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.76. 602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,825. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.92 and a fifty-two week high of $24.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.65.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities; offers customized loan products for need-based skilled nursing facilities, independent living, assisted living, and memory care; and tax credit equity syndicator.

