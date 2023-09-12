Merchants Bancorp (MBINM) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5156 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.
Merchants Bancorp Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of Merchants Bancorp stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 925 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,341. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.35. Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $20.55 and a 52 week high of $28.06.
