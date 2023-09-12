Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.
Merchants Bancorp Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of MBINO stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,532. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.58. Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.86 and a 52-week high of $24.71.
