Mereo BioPharma Group’s (MREO) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Mereo BioPharma Group Trading Down 2.1 %

MREO stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.15. Mereo BioPharma Group has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $1.77.

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). As a group, analysts predict that Mereo BioPharma Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mereo BioPharma Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 11,616,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 7,042,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,296,000 after buying an additional 797,494 shares during the period. Mangrove Partners purchased a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 2nd quarter worth $7,302,000. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group by 170.0% during the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 5,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,128,000 after buying an additional 3,400,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 3,037,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 602,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

About Mereo BioPharma Group

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.

