Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHGU) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHGU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Sunday, October 1st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Meritage Hospitality Group’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MHGU traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $19.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $127.04 million, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.12. Meritage Hospitality Group has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $21.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.72 and a 200 day moving average of $19.57.

Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Meritage Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $176.59 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meritage Hospitality Group will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on Meritage Hospitality Group in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc operates quick-service and casual dining restaurants. The company operates restaurants under the Wendy's, Morning Belle, and Stan's Tacos, as well as Taco John's brand names in Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

