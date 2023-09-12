Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Mexco Energy Stock Performance
MXC opened at $12.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.36. Mexco Energy has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $20.70. The firm has a market cap of $26.57 million, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.19.
Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 43.26%. The company had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Mexco Energy
About Mexco Energy
Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.
