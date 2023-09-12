Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

MXC opened at $12.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.36. Mexco Energy has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $20.70. The firm has a market cap of $26.57 million, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.19.

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 43.26%. The company had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mexco Energy by 270.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 44,605 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Mexco Energy by 84.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Mexco Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

