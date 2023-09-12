Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Harber Asset Management LLC

Harber Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 55,791 shares during the period. Microchip Technology accounts for approximately 5.5% of Harber Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Harber Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $20,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $274,266,959,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.7% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

MCHP stock opened at $79.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.63. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $54.77 and a 12 month high of $94.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.77.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.64. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 51.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $185,802.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.18.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

