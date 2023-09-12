MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU) Shares Up 4.6%

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $541.03 and last traded at $538.65. 15,040 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 83,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $514.78.

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $432.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $387.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

About MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN

