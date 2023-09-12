Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) PT Lowered to $148.50 at Wells Fargo & Company

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $156.50 to $148.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.12% from the company’s previous close.

MAA has been the subject of several other research reports. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $192.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.32.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAA

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

NYSE:MAA traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $136.09. 80,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,763. The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.77. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $135.50 and a 1 year high of $176.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

In related news, Director William Reid Sanders acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $146.84 per share, for a total transaction of $440,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,616,228.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,923,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,810,688,000 after purchasing an additional 560,935 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,648,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,161,491,000 after purchasing an additional 74,662 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,490,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,054,000 after purchasing an additional 239,384 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $543,026,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,705,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,812,000 after buying an additional 69,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.