Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) rose 7.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $12.93. Approximately 27,482 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 190,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Mineralys Therapeutics from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mineralys Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Get Mineralys Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Mineralys Therapeutics

Mineralys Therapeutics Trading Up 3.0 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.77.

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.52. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David Malcom Rodman sold 157,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $2,012,335.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jon Congleton bought 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.08 per share, with a total value of $27,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,044,818 shares in the company, valued at $12,621,401.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Malcom Rodman sold 157,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $2,012,335.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,500 shares of company stock worth $80,185.

Institutional Trading of Mineralys Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Mineralys Therapeutics by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares during the period. 61.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mineralys Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and associated cardiovascular diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with uncontrolled or resistant hypertension.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mineralys Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineralys Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.