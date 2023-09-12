Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) is H&H International Investment LLC’s 7th Largest Position

H&H International Investment LLC lessened its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Moderna comprises about 0.2% of H&H International Investment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. H&H International Investment LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $23,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Moderna by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Moderna by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Moderna by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. 51job reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, June 26th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $136.28 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen cut shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.07.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $105.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.02 and a fifty-two week high of $217.25. The stock has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.71.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.84) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.67 million. Moderna had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.24 EPS. Analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.53, for a total value of $25,324.91. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,602,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,312,424.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.53, for a total value of $25,324.91. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,602,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,312,424.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $5,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $682,662,868.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 314,209 shares of company stock valued at $37,472,111. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

