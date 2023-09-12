Monero One Day Trading Volume Reaches $61.03 Million (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 12th. Monero has a total market cap of $2.60 billion and approximately $61.03 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. One Monero coin can now be purchased for $141.97 or 0.00542555 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26,170.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.46 or 0.00231060 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.43 or 0.00750694 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00013987 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00057465 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000036 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00115756 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003804 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,330,771 coins. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.