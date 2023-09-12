MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Trading Down 2.7% on Insider Selling

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $382.00 and last traded at $383.59. Approximately 138,156 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,689,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $394.28.

Specifically, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 2,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.19, for a total value of $811,315.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,060,158. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total transaction of $146,444.40. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 37,156 shares in the company, valued at $15,114,689.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 2,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.19, for a total value of $811,315.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,060,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,694 shares of company stock valued at $39,991,889. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MDB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MongoDB from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays raised their price target on MongoDB from $421.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Capital One Financial began coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $396.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.08.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $388.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.95 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

