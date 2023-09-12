Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by First Manhattan CO. LLC.

First Manhattan CO. LLC. decreased its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 141,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $43,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $425,827,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 2,543.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,233,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,437,000 after buying an additional 1,186,718 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its stake in Moody’s by 12.6% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 10,369,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,173,268,000 after buying an additional 1,157,192 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Moody’s by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,112,947,000 after buying an additional 914,530 shares during the period. Finally, StonePine Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Moody’s by 697.0% during the first quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 997,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,381,000 after buying an additional 872,724 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.25, for a total transaction of $209,716.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,323,111.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.25, for a total transaction of $209,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,323,111.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.04, for a total transaction of $100,694.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,084.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,483 shares of company stock valued at $8,360,390. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $339.79. 102,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,571. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.78, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.16 and a fifty-two week high of $363.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $342.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 55.98%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 39.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.53.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Moody’s

Moody’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.