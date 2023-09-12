Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) and Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Head to Head Contrast

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Free Report) and Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Patria Investments has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Morningstar has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Patria Investments alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.3% of Patria Investments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of Morningstar shares are held by institutional investors. 58.1% of Patria Investments shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 39.9% of Morningstar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patria Investments 0 1 2 0 2.67 Morningstar 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Patria Investments and Morningstar, as provided by MarketBeat.

Patria Investments currently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.85%. Given Patria Investments’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Patria Investments is more favorable than Morningstar.

Profitability

This table compares Patria Investments and Morningstar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patria Investments 37.85% 33.50% 16.96% Morningstar 1.18% 12.16% 4.26%

Dividends

Patria Investments pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Morningstar pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Patria Investments pays out 129.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Morningstar pays out 283.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Morningstar has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Patria Investments is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Patria Investments and Morningstar’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patria Investments $258.88 million 3.02 $92.96 million $0.77 18.71 Morningstar $1.93 billion 5.60 $70.50 million $0.53 477.26

Patria Investments has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Morningstar. Patria Investments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Morningstar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Patria Investments beats Morningstar on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Patria Investments

(Get Free Report)

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds. Patria Investments Limited was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

About Morningstar

(Get Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc. provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans. It also provides Morningstar Data that offers data and research to asset managers, redistributors, and wealth managers; Morningstar Direct, an investment-analysis platform; Morningstar Managed Portfolios, an advisor service to reduce compliance risk, as well as offers asset-allocation services; Morningstar Advisor Workstation, a web-based research, investment planning, and portfolio analysis platform; and Morningstar.com, a data, editorial, and research content product, as well as Morningstar Office. In addition, the company offers Morningstar Enterprise Components; Morningstar Indexes for creating investment products and other portfolios; Morningstar workplace solutions, such as retirement accounts, fiduciary services, allocation funds, and custom models; and PitchBook Platform, research and analysis workstation for investment and research professionals. Further, it provides Morningstar Research; DBRS Morningstar; and Morningstar Sustainalytics, as well as a mobile application, CRM integrations, excel plug-in, data feeds, and data solutions through PitchBook. The company serves financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors, as well as issuers of securities. Morningstar, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.